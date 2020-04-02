Kano Gov, wife tests negative for coronavirus

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Kano State Government has confirmed receipt of coronavirus test results for the Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, and his wife, Prof. Hafsat Abdullahi Ganduje, stating that both have tested negative to the viral pandemic which has ravaged several states in the nation.

It explained that the testing had become necessary following several meetings through which Ganduje had come in contact with several persons, and that the tests, which had been carried out by medical experts, had returned negative.

Upon receiving the test results, Ganduje expressed his relief that he and his wife tested negative to the deadly viral infection and assured the people of Kano of his administration’s continued drive to ensure health, safety and well being of state residents.

In a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, the governor encouraged people to abide by government stay-at-home directives, which he said had been implemented in their best interests, and to also adhere to preventive measures such as high personal hygiene maintenance, regular hand washing and others as had been advised by medical experts.

He added that such measures would aid government fight against the pandemic by curbing possible spread among people, and that if well observed, could bring rapid end to the disease crisis in the country.

Ganduje expressed appreciation to medical experts and agencies on front-line of the battle against coronavirus, and prayed that God would heal patients who had tested positive to the virus.

“Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the federal government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease,”

“We thank Almighty Allah for this result which shows negative. That is how He (Allah) wishes. All those whose results are positive, we will continue praying for their quick recovery from the illness. Irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations”.