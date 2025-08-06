Kano Gov. warns commissioners, aides against aiding criminals

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has cautioned members of his cabinet and political appointees against engaging in or supporting criminal activities, particularly drug-related offenses in the state.

Yusuf’s warning came barely 24 hours after the Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, resigned following intense public criticism over his role in securing bail for a suspected drug baron.

Namadi’s resignation followed backlash surrounding the release of Sulaiman Danwawu, a man accused of drug trafficking, with whom the commissioner was allegedly involved in facilitating bail.

Yusuf, on Wednesday, declared that his administration would not tolerate any conduct that undermines the moral and ethical values his government upholds, stressing that appointees must maintain the highest standards of responsibility in all their dealings.

“You are not only representing your office but the integrity of this entire administration. We will not tolerate any behaviour that contradicts the principles we stand for,” he stated.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance policy on drug abuse, trafficking, and any vice that threatens the safety and future of Kano’s youth.

Yusuf emphasized that public officials must lead by example and avoid any actions that could bring disrepute to the government.

He also assured that anyone found complicit in criminal activities, whether directly or indirectly, would face legal action, regardless of their position.

“Let Namadi’s resignation serve as a wake-up call. If any of you feel unfit to uphold the trust and responsibilities of your office, it is better to resign than to commit acts that will damage the credibility of this administration,” he warned.

“We came into office with a clear mandate to restore sanity, integrity, and progress in Kano. That mission remains non-negotiable,” the governor added.

Yusuf concluded by urging all commissioners, special advisers, and aides to conduct themselves in ways that reflect accountability, justice, and service to the people of Kano State.