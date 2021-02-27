Kano Gov. shuts down four tertiary institutions over insecurity

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the closure of four tertiary institutions, barely 24 hours after shutting down 10 secondary schools in the state.

These four affected institutions were RMK College of Advanced and Remedial Studies, T/Wada; School of Environmental Studies Gwarzo; School of Rural Technology and Entrepreneurship Dev (SORTED), Rano and Audu Bako College of Agriculture Dambatta (ABCOAD), Dambatta.

As gathered, the move by the governor was believed to prevent abduction of students in schools site in Zamfara-Kano state border communities, the axis which had become a den for bandits that abducted over 300 students from Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe.

Announcing the development on Saturday, Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, said that students of the affected schools should vacate the campuses immediately.

Bunkure said that a date for school re-opening would be announced when the government believes it was safe for academic activities to resume within the institution.

The commissioner, who appealed to the students and their parents for the inconveniences the new development would result to, in a statement officially released, stated that the decision was taken with their interest forming the focal point.

“The Kano State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the closure of some tertiary institutions in the state with immediate effect”.