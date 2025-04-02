Kano Gov. sets performance standard for LG chairmen

Determined to ensure even development across Kano, the State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has unveiled a new performance standard for Local Government chairmen, to address infrastructural deficits within the state.

The performance standard, according to the government, is an initiative designed to fast-track grassroots development through healthy competitive framework for local government councils.

As part of the initiative, each local government chairman is required to propose and complete development projects within a set timeframe.

Announcing the plans during the Hawan Nasarawa celebrations at the Government House, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to rural progress, emphasizing the need for efficiency in project execution.

He explained that the council chairman would be expected to submit proposal for a viable project, funds will be disbursed promptly after a thorough review. A chairman who meets deadlines will have the opportunity to undertake additional projects.

A statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, highlighted that the program aims to enhance infrastructure by rewarding timely and effective leadership.

Governor Yusuf also cautioned against inefficiency, warning that local government chairmen who fail to deliver as expected will be held accountable for any delays.