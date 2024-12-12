Kano Gov. sacks SSG, five commissioner, others over poor performance 

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has terminated the appointment of the secretary to the State government, Abdullahi Bichi, the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, and five commissioners over their inability to implement the government policy through their office

The five terminated officials include Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Jibril Fagge; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ladidi Ibrahim Garko; and Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye.