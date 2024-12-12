30.5 C
Kano Gov. sacks SSG, five commissioner, others over poor performance 

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has terminated the appointment of the secretary to the State government, Abdullahi Bichi, the Chief of Staff, Shehu Sagagi, and five commissioners over their inability to implement the government policy through their office

The five terminated officials include Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Jibril Fagge; Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Ladidi Ibrahim Garko; and Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye.

Others are the Commissioner for Special Duties, Shehu Aliyu Yammedi, and the Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Abbas Sani Abbas.

This announcement was made by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday.

Aside from that, Dawakin-Tofa disclosed that several cabinet members were reassigned to different positions to improve administrative performance and streamline political operations.

Notable reassignments include Deputy Governor Comrade Aminu Abdulssalam, who transitioned from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Higher Education, and Mohammad Usman, who now oversees Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Amina Abdullahi, formerly in charge of Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation, now leads the Ministry for Women, Children, and Persons with Disabilities while Aisha Saji shifts from this ministry to Tourism and Culture.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf reshuffled his cabinet to enhance administrative performance and deliver better dividends of democracy to the people of Kano.

