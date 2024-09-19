Kano Gov. sacks 44 caretaker council chairmen ahead election

The Kano State Governor, Kabir Yusuf, has announced the dissolution of the caretaker chairmen of all 44 local government areas in the state.

Yusuf directed the council chairmen to hand over leadership of the Local Government to the Directors of Personnel Management.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday during a special meeting held at the Africa House, Government House Kano.

that the dissolution comes just a week after the Kano State House of Assembly approved a two-month extension to the tenure of the caretaker chairmen, which was billed to expire on September 8, 2024.

“This dissolution applies to all chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, and councillors.

“We are warning the DPMs to make sure they will not interfere in any political activities as respected civil servants,” the governor stated.

He therefore expressed gratitude to the caretaker chairmen for their contributions to the development of their areas and hinted at potential future collaborations.

The caretaker chairmen, in turn, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve their communities.