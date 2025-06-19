Kano Gov revokes former SSG’s traditional title for criticising policies

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has stripped former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Usman Alhaji, of the revered traditional title of Wazirin Gaya of the state.

While Yusuf attributed the move to “certain unavoidable circumstances,” it coincides with Usman’s vocal opposition to the governor’s policies in recent months.

Usman had publicly accused the current Kano State administration of irresponsible borrowing practices, including a $6.6 million loan reportedly acquired between June and December 2023, as documented by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

He also raised concerns over the alleged mismanagement of more than ₦5 billion in ecological funds, stating that no significant environmental improvements had been seen.

Though the revocation, which was announced in an official letter, was not explicitly linked to Usman’s remarks, many observers see the decision as politically motivated.

“We appreciate Usman Alhaji’s efforts and his role in promoting the heritage of the Gaya Emirate during his time as Wazirin Gaya,” the statement noted.

The statement further emphasised that the decision aligns with the government’s responsibility to preserve the sanctity and respect of traditional titles in accordance with its customs. The revocation takes effect immediately, and the public has been urged to take note.

Usman, who currently serves as the National President of the APC Patriotic Volunteers, has been a vocal critic of Governor Yusuf’s policies, demanding greater transparency and fiscal accountability.