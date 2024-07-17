Kano Gov. reinstates dethroned Emir, appoints two others

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reinstated the Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Abdulkadir, barely two months after he was dethroned with the Emir of Kano, Ado-Bayero, and other monarchs.

Abdulkadir was reinstated as a second class monarch as against his previous role as a first class traditional ruler in the state.

Aside from him, the governor also approved the appointment of two second-class emirs for Karaye, and Rano Emirates.

The newly appointed emirs were Muhammad Karaye as Emir of Karaye, who was previously the District Head of Rogo, and Muhammad Umar as Emir of Rano, who was previously the District Head of Bunkure.

The Director General of Media and Publicity to the governor, Sanusi Tofa, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “The deposed Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir Gaya, has been reinstated to his position. Unlike other deposed emirs, Abdulkadir accepted his fate and expressed willingness to work in any capacity after his deposition.

“The governor congratulated the newly appointed emirs and urged them to be custodians of culture, peace, and unity in their respective Emirates”.

The new arrangement mandated the second-class monarchs to report their activities to Emir of Kano as Indicated in the law that established the Emirates.

They were appointed hours after the governor signed the bill creating second-class monarchs into law.

Under the new bill awaiting the signatures of the governor, Abba Yusuf, the state government will have first class emirate while Rano, Gaya and Karaye will have second class emirates in the state.

Emirs of the three second class emirates would be answerable to the the Emir of Kano and shall have powers to advise him on any matter relating to maintenance of public order, boundary dispute or dispute between two or more people within their areas of jurisdiction.

Rano Emirate consists of Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya local government areas, Gaya Emirate has Gaya, Albasu and Ajingi LGAs While Karaye Emirates will consist of Karaye and Rogo LGAs.

The bill, sponsored by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and member representing Rimin Gado/Tofa state constituency, Muhammad Bello Bututu, was approved after scaling the third reading on Tuesday.