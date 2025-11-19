Kano Gov. presents N1trn as 2026 budget

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf has presented a landmark 2026 Appropriation Bill worth over N1 trillion to the State House of Assembly, marking one of the most ambitious fiscal proposals in the state’s history.

The budget features an unusually high capital-to-recurrent ratio, with 68% (N934.6 billion) allocated to capital expenditure and 32% (N433.4 billion) to recurrent spending—underscoring the administration’s push toward long-term development.

The presentation took place on Wednesday at the Kano State House of Assembly, during a special plenary session.

Yusuf said the allocations reflect the government’s development priorities, with Education receiving the largest share of N405.3 billion (30%), followed by Infrastructure with N346.2 billion (25%), and Health with N212.2 billion (16%).

He noted that the economic and social sectors remain central to the fiscal plan, including Agriculture, Security, Commerce, Water, Environment, Tourism, Women and Youth Development, and support for People with Special Needs.

Describing the budget as “a bold but realistic roadmap,” the Governor said it was designed to meet citizens’ aspirations and build a resilient, prosperous Kano.

He urged the lawmakers to give the bill timely consideration and passage, stressing that legislative collaboration and oversight were crucial to translating the allocations into tangible development outcomes.

Speaker Jibril Falgore assured the Governor that the Assembly would thoroughly scrutinize the proposal while working closely with the executive to achieve the state’s 2026 development goals.