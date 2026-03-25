Kano Gov. orders appointees contesting 2027 poll to resign

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has directed all political appointees in his administration who intend to contest in the 2027 general elections to resign from their positions, in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The directive is part of the administration’s efforts to ensure adherence to electoral regulations, promote neutrality in governance, and guarantee a level playing field for aspirants ahead of the next political cycle.

According to the government, the decision aligns with statutory requirements guiding the participation of public office holders in partisan politics.

It added that the measure is designed to prevent the misuse of public office for political advantage, while reinforcing transparency and accountability in the public service.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that the directive was conveyed through an official circular.

Tofa explained that the circular, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, instructed all affected appointees to strictly comply with the law.

“Political appointees who intend to contest in the forthcoming elections are required to resign or retire, as applicable, on or before Tuesday, March 31, 2026,” the statement said.

He noted that the directive is anchored on Section 88(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, which outlines the conditions under which certain categories of public office holders must step down before engaging in partisan political activities.

“This provision is designed to preserve the neutrality of public institutions and ensure fairness among aspirants seeking elective offices,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the government has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to widely circulate the circular and ensure full compliance across the state’s public institutions.

The development comes amid increasing political activities nationwide, as parties and key actors begin to position themselves ahead of the next electoral cycle.