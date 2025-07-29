Kano Gov. okays N484M for schools renovation

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has earmarked N484 million to renovate schools in all 484 wards, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to creating safer and cleaner learning environments for students statewide.

The funds will be used to carry out infrastructural upgrades in public schools, with elected ward councillors overseeing the implementation of the renovation projects to ensure accountability and grassroots participation.

The development was announced by the state Commissioner for Education, Ali Makoda, during a quality assurance workshop for education stakeholders and ministry officials held in Kano.

According to Makoda, the initiative is a continuation of the government’s commitment, which has already seen the successful renovation of over 1,200 schools across the state’s 44 local government areas.

“In a landmark move, this administration has not only renovated over 1,200 schools but has now allocated N484 million, one million per ward, for further renovations across all wards in the state. This is the first of its kind in Kano’s history,” he said.

Makoda also reiterated that the declaration of a state of emergency on education in May 2024 signalled the administration’s resolve to restore the sector’s lost glory.

He revealed that the State Executive Council had further approved N3 billion for the rehabilitation of 13 girls’ boarding schools shut down by the previous government.

With over 30,000 schools, the highest number in any Nigerian state, Makoda noted that Kano remains determined to expand access to quality education and uphold its policy of free and compulsory basic and secondary education.

He described the workshop as timely, noting that it would equip participants with the skills to identify gaps, implement reforms, and improve learning outcomes through an enhanced quality assurance framework.

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bashir Baffa, also disclosed that participants at the workshop were drawn from various agencies, including chief executives and other key stakeholders in the education sector.