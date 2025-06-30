Kano Gov, ministers, others await Dantata’s body in Saudi

A high-level Nigerian delegation, including Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, several federal ministers, and other prominent figures, has arrived in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to receive the remains of elder statesman and billionaire philanthropist, Aminu Dantata, ahead of his burial.

The body of the late industrialist was flown from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, following clearance and coordination between the family and country’s authorities.

Confirming the development, a statement from Kano State Government said Governor Yusuf and his delegation are in Madinah to pay their last respects and participate in the Janazah (funeral prayer) for the late Dantata.

“We are here in Madinah to honour the wishes of our late father, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, who requested to be buried beside his beloved wife,” the governor stated on Monday.

“This is not only a solemn moment for Kano and Nigeria, but a reflection of a lifetime of piety, service, and humility.

Also present in the delegation are members of the Dantata family, federal lawmakers, ministers, and close associates of the late business mogul.

The Janazah prayer and burial are expected to take place shortly after the arrival of the remains in line with Islamic burial rites. The Nigerian consulate in Jeddah is also involved in the final arrangements.

The Guild had reported that Dantata passed away on Friday, June 28, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 93.

According to family sources, the business magnate had expressed a desire to be buried in Madinah, beside his wife, Rabi’a Dantata, who died in 2023 and was laid to rest in the holy city.

Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in from across Nigeria and beyond since the announcement of his passing, with many hailing Dantata’s legacy as a towering figure in Nigerian commerce, philanthropy, and religious life.

Born in 1932, Aminu Dantata was one of Nigeria’s most respected businessmen, known for his role in expanding the Dantata dynasty and for his immense contributions to education, health care, and Islamic development.

His death marks the end of an era for Northern Nigeria’s business community and leaves behind a legacy etched into the history of Nigerian enterprise.