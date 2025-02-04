Kano Gov. inaugurates Sharia, Zakkat commissions for poverty eradication

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has inaugurated the Sharia, Zakkat and Habusi Commission to tackle poverty eradication in the state.

Following the inauguration, the governor appointed chairmen, commissioners, and members for the Sharia and Zakkat & Hubusi Commissions

At the inauguration, Yusuf highlighted that the appointments were based on merit, competence, and integrity, expressing confidence in the appointees’ ability to serve diligently and uphold Islamic values.

He tasked the Sharia Commission with fostering unity among various Muslim sects to promote peace, stability, and socioeconomic development in the state.

The Zakkat & Hubusi Commission was directed to strengthen strategies for collecting alms (Zakkat) from affluent individuals to support the underprivileged, aiming to alleviate poverty.

Key appointments for the Sharia Commission include Abbas Abubakar as Chairman, Yahaya Gwani and Ali Abba as Permanent Commissioners, and Sani Ashir as Secretary, along with other notable members.

For the Zakkat & Hubusi Commission, Barrister Habibu Almajiri was appointed Chairman, with Sheikh Nafi’u Umar and Ali Quraish serving as Permanent Commissioners, supported by several members representing diverse sectors.

Governor Yusuf expressed optimism that the newly inaugurated officials would enhance Islamic governance and contribute to the state’s social welfare initiatives.