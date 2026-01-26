Kano Gov., Ganduje celebrates defection into APC

The former national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, has returned to Nigeria amid heightened political activity in Kano State following the defection of his successor, Abba Yusuf, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling party.

Ganduje, who is the leader of the APC in Kano, returned to the country to welcome the governor who left the NNPP after meeting President Bola Tinubu on the Kano political issues.

Ganduje arrived in Abuja at about on Monday aboard a British Airways flight from London, where he had attended the graduation ceremony of his daughter, Fatima Ganduje, at King’s College, London.

Fatima, who is married to Idris Ajimobi, son of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, graduated on Thursday with a Master’s degree from the prestigious institution.

Following his arrival, Ganduje is expected to proceed to Kano later in the day to begin a series of high-level political engagements widely regarded as critical to the party’s consolidation efforts in the state.

In a statement signed by his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba, the former APC national chairman will take part in the party’s electronic registration of members—an initiative he introduced during his tenure to strengthen internal party structures and improve data-driven mobilisation.

Ganduje is also expected to play a key role in activities leading to the formal reception of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf into the APC, a development that has significantly altered Kano’s political landscape and sparked renewed momentum within the ruling party.

Political observers say Ganduje’s return and active involvement signal a strategic push by the APC to solidify recent gains, unify party stakeholders, and reposition the party ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

The unfolding developments underscore ongoing efforts by the APC leadership to deepen its grassroots presence in Kano and consolidate emerging political realignments with far-reaching implications for the state’s power dynamics.