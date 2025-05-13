Kano Gov. deploys 4,000 teachers, 17,600 security guards across schools

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has authorised the immediate employment and deployment of 17,600 security guards across public schools in the state.

Also, Yusuf authorised the recruitment of more than 4,000 teachers who completed the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) initiative.

This scheme was disclosed during an official outing in Kano, where Yusuf explained that the new recruits will be distributed across all 44 local government areas, with each area receiving maximum teachers and security guards.

Furthermore, the governor said the deployment of the guards is aimed at improving safety within the school system and shielding both students and staff from rising security challenges.

Meanwhile, for the teachers’ recruitment, Yusuf said the move was part of a broader strategy to promote quality education by rewarding hardworking instructors.

“We will only retain those who are qualified and show real dedication to improving education. Our government is deeply committed to protecting learners and their teachers,” Governor Yusuf said. “We cannot let insecurity endanger the future of our children.”

On the part of the guard recruits, according to the Governor, they will undergo training and be strategically placed in schools, where they will monitor entry points, observe for unusual activities, and coordinate with formal security agencies as needed.

The Governor’s deployment of these security guards and the recruitment of teachers is part of a larger educational reform package rolled out by the administration, with other measures including the installation of solar panels in 200 schools, the provision of educational supplies, and plans to regularise employment for qualified individuals.

In conclusion and reiterating his administration’s focus on education, security, and youth empowerment, the Kano Governor called on parents, traditional leaders, and community groups to work with the state to guarantee safe and accessible learning environments for children.