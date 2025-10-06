Kano Gov. deploys 380 special force after robbers terrorising residents

As part of efforts to reclaim the streets from robbers and phone snatchers who have made life difficult for many residents, Governor Abba Yusuf has deployed 380 newly trained special security marshals across Kano.

The move is aimed at restoring peace and safety in areas that have become hotspots for street crime and robbery.

The newly inducted operatives form the first batch of a special force established under the Special Anti-Phone Snatching and VIP Protection Guards, a unit created to tackle the growing menace of phone theft, thuggery, and related urban crimes.

According to the government, the initiative will eventually recruit and deploy 600 personnel across the state to support conventional security agencies.

The development was announced during the graduation ceremony of the trainees at the Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa, where the marshals completed a two-week intensive course in surveillance, self-defence, VIP protection, and community policing.

Speaking during the event on Monday, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Ahmad Abdullahi, disclosed that the next batch of recruits will soon begin similar training to join the force and complement police and vigilante operations across the state.

According to Abdullahi, the deployment underscores the governor’s commitment to empowering youths while ensuring public safety.

“These young operatives have been carefully trained and equipped to help fight phone snatching, robbery, and other street crimes that have long troubled our people,” the commissioner said.

“Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is determined to secure every corner of Kano and make our communities safe again,” he added.

He further explained that the initiative not only boosts security but also creates meaningful employment for young people, helping to reduce idleness and crime.

So far, residents have welcomed the initiative, hopeful that it will curb street crime and restore public safety.