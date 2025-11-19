Kano Gov. deploys 1,600 vigilantes to schools after Kebbi attack

Amid growing fears of school attacks across the Northwest, the Kano State Government has stationed 1,600 vigilantes in secondary schools to bolster security and protect students and staff from possible bandit incursions.

The move follows heightened fears after gunmen attacked Government Girls’ College, Maga, in Kebbi State, killing the vice principal and abducting 25 students.

Announcing the deployment on Wednesday, Governor Abba Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, confirmed that the vigilantes have been issued permanent and pensionable appointment letters.

According to the government, the operatives will serve as the first line of defence against security breaches, ensuring uninterrupted learning across the state.

It described the initiative as a significant step toward restoring stability, safety, and discipline in public schools.

Governor Yusuf, while overseeing the deployment, emphasised that safeguarding schools remains a top priority.

“Learning cannot thrive where safety is compromised,” he said, stressing that the newly appointed vigilantes would monitor unauthorised activities and maintain order within school premises.

The governor also commended the Ministry of Education and the Senior Secondary Schools Management Board for swiftly implementing the directive, stressing that their collaboration is essential to keeping schools secure.