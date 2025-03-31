Kano Gov. demands for 16 Kano hunters killers’ identities

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has demanded that the hoodlums behind the murder of 16 Kano vigilantes and hunters killed in Edo State be prosecuted and names published after being convicted by the court in the country.

Yusuf, who expressed sadness over the killing of the northerners in Edo, emphasized that revealing the identity of the perpetrators would serve as a deterrent to others nursing such ambition across the country.

While arguing that most of the victims were from Kano State, he noted that they were traveling from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, before the truck conveying them was stopped and attacked by the hoodlums in Uromi axis of the state

The governor stated this while hosting his Edo state counterpart, Monday Okpebholo, who had visited him and families of the travelers killed to offer Edo people’s condolences over the tragic incident, said that the northerners demand justice for victims.

“It is a known fact that our people were travelling from Port Harcourt through Edo State when they were brutally attacked. Many were maimed, burnt, and murdered in cold blood.

“Kano people trust you, and you have assured us that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. We appeal to you to ensure that they are not only arrested but also paraded publicly so that the world sees those responsible for this heinous crime,” Yusuf added.

Responding, Okpebholo assured the people of Kano that justice would be served, revealing that 14 suspects had already been arrested and were being transferred to Abuja for further investigation.

He reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining harmony between the Hausa community in Edo and their hosts, stressing that the attack did not reflect the values of the state.

“I want to assure you that Mr President was deeply disturbed by this incident and has directed security agencies to spare no effort in bringing the perpetrators to book,” Okpebholo added.

Speaking on behalf of the Arewa community in Edo State, Badamasi Sally reaffirmed the longstanding cordial relationship between the northern community and Edo people, emphasizing that the unfortunate event should not be used to tarnish the State’s image.

“I was born and raised in Edo State, and we have always maintained a peaceful relationship with the people here. This incident should not be used to create division or smear the reputation of the Edo State Government. The swift response of the state government was commendable. Moreover, it was the people of Uromi who rescued some of the victims from the assailants. This tragedy will not change our bond with the people of Edo.”

Fred Akhigbe, leader of the Edo community in Kano, also expressed appreciation for Governor Okpebholo’s visit, urging both communities to maintain peace and unity.

“We are grateful to the governor of Edo State for personally coming to Kano to express his condolences. When this tragic incident happened, there was apprehension, but we are reassured by the swift actions taken by both state governments. We sympathize with the people of Kano State and pray for the victims.

“I have lived in Kano for 52 years, and we must remember that we are all one. There is no need for conflict between us. We commend both governors for their leadership and commitment to justice.”