Kano Gov. bans TV, radio stations from airing political programs

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has stopped Television and Radio stations from airing live political programs, a measure to curb dissemination of comments that could trigger unrest across the state.

Yusuf added that the ban would limit the circulation of provocative content and safeguard Kano’s cultural and religious cohesion.

The governor’s ban was announced through a statement released and made available to newsmen yesterday by the ministry’s Director of Special Duties, Sani Abba.

the governor emphasised that the decision seeks to prevent divisive rhetoric that could threaten the state’s socio-cultural balance.

“We’re not trying to silence political opposition. Our primary concern is preserving the moral and cultural fabric of Kano.”

He acknowledged recent improvements in broadcast conduct, attributing the drop in abusive language on air to ongoing dialogues with media houses.

The announcement was made during a quarterly interactive session between the Ministry of Information and Internal Affairs and media stakeholders. The meeting, held in Kano, was presided over by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya.

As part of the new guidelines, any guest appearing on a broadcast must now sign a pledge committing to avoid abusive, defamatory, or culturally insensitive remarks.

Similarly, programme hosts are advised to steer clear of provocative questions or gestures that could incite harmful commentary or tarnish the state’s image.

Sani further disclosed that the state has rolled out awareness campaigns directed at political broadcasters, media analysts, and the Council of Friday Imams to ensure public messaging remains respectful and constructive.

“Our aim is to maintain responsible communication that does not harm reputations or damage the integrity of Kano State,” he stated.