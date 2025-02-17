Kano Gov. bans student labour inside schools

The Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has banned students from engaging in strenuous manual labour inside schools in the state.

During an unexpected visit to the School for Arabic Studies in Kano, Governor Yusuf discovered students engaged in digging trenches for a toilet pipeline.

Disturbed by the sight, he confronted the school’s headmaster, who explained that the task was given to students after school hours.

Unimpressed by the justification, the governor immediately ordered an end to the practice, reiterating that students should not be subjected to such labour.

The governor emphasized that schools should focus on academic and moral development rather than physical labour.

To address the school’s infrastructure challenges, he pledged that his administration would renovate all deteriorating structures, including the school’s mosque.

Additionally, he directed that any future school projects be submitted to the education ministry or his office for proper execution.

Governor Yusuf also inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Kano Printing Press, which had suffered damage during the #EndBadGovernance protests.