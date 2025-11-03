Kano Gov. approves N8.2b for education, other projects

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the release of over ₦8.2 billion for major development projects across the state, with a significant portion dedicated to transforming the education sector and improving access to clean water and energy.

According to the government, the approved funds target both human capital development and essential services, reflecting its commitment to investing in sectors that directly impact citizens’ lives.

The decision was reached during the 33rd meeting of the State Executive Council, presided over by Governor Yusuf, according to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature.

Out of the total sum, about ₦4.9 billion was allocated to the education sector for key interventions aimed at expanding access to quality learning, improving infrastructure, and sustaining existing academic initiatives.

In addition, the council approved ₦3.3 billion for water supply and energy projects designed to ensure clean water access and efficient energy use in both urban and rural areas.

The breakdown of the allocation includes the construction of a modern water treatment plant at Taliwaiwai in Rano Local Government Area, the payment of electricity and fuel bills owed by the State Water Board, and the settlement of liabilities to the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Other approved projects include the second phase of the renovation of Government Technical College, Ungogo, the payment of outstanding debts to boarding school feeding suppliers, and the production of instructional materials by the Kano Printing Press.

Also listed are the completion and furnishing of the e-library at the Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies, and the funding of accreditation exercises at the Kano State Polytechnic.

The council further endorsed the procurement of new office furniture and fittings for Northwest University, Kano, to enhance both academic and administrative efficiency.

Funds were also earmarked for the purchase of diesel and petrol to sustain water treatment plants and related infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson on Monday, the funding aligns with Yusuf’s administration’s commitment to strengthening education and promoting community welfare.

“These interventions will guarantee a steady water supply, enhance energy efficiency, and ultimately improve the living standards of our people.

Education remains the cornerstone of our development agenda, and we will continue to invest in facilities that promote quality teaching and learning,” the aide stated.

Meanwhile, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed that his administration remains committed to projects that advance the welfare of Kano citizens and promote sustainable development.