Kano Gov approves N1.4bn as 2024 Hajj subsidy

As a measure to assist the over 2,000 Kano intending pilgrims meet the deadline set by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) after adding over N1.9 million to the fare, the State Governor, Kabir Yusuf, has approved N1.4 billion as subsidy for the pilgrims who register through the state board.

Yusuf said that each of the intending pilgrims’ Hajj fare would be subsidized by N500,000, to assist them fulfill the Islamic rites for the year.

The subsidy followed a directive by the NAHCON, asking the intending pilgrims to pay additional N1.9 million for the 2024 Hajj fare before March 28.

The Director General, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Lamin Baffa, disclosed the approved fund for subsidy during a media briefing on Wednesday in Kano, the state capital.

According to him, the state government will pay the total sum of N1.4bn for the 2,096 registered pilgrims.

He said Kano State Government took the decision in view of the recent increase of the Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission which was attributed to the instability of dollar exchange rate.

“We consider the current economic hardship people are facing and the increase of Hajj fare is a great challenge to many intending pilgrims. That’s why we came up with the subsidy initiative to alleviate the sufferings of intending pilgrims,” the director general said.

The commission boss that with this subsidy, intending pilgrims should now pay N1.4m instead of N1.9m.

He said the subsidy was extended only to those who had paid the initial Hajj fare of N4.7m and were duly registered.

“I want to make it clear that the subsidy is for our 2,096 registered pilgrims who had made their part payment with the board. But fresh intending pilgrims are required to pay N8,254,464.74 as the full Hajj fare for this year as required by the National Hajj Commission”.

Baffa, meanwhile, urged all prospective pilgrims to ensure that they pay the remaining balance before March 28, 2024 as directed by NAHCON.

He also advocated that NAHCON extend the deadline of the payment so that intending pilgrims would have enough time to pay the increament.

“I am pleading with the NAHCON to plead with Saudi authorities to extend the time so that many Nigerians can attend this year’s pilgrimage,” he said.