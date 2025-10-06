Kano Gov. appoints new head of statistics bureau

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved the appointed of Suraj Sulaiman as the new Statistician-General and Director-General of the Kano State Bureau of Statistics, following the expiration of the tenure of Aliyu Aliyu’s tenure, who has now been reassigned as Commissioner for Livestock Development.

Yusuf’s appointment reflects his administration’s resolve to reposition the Bureau as a key player in data collection, management, and policy formulation across ministries and agencies.

The governor said the choice of Sulaiman was based on merit, competence, and a strong track record in academic and statistical research.

He described the new appointee as a professional capable of elevating the Bureau’s performance to global standards.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, was announced in a statement on Monday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

Bature added that Governor Yusuf directed a seamless transition process, urging both the outgoing and incoming heads to complete the handover within the week to ensure continuity.

Sulaiman, a respected academic and mathematician, holds a PhD in Mathematics from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, where his research focused on computational methods for projective polynomial resultants.

He also holds a master’s degree from Yasar University, Turkey, and a bachelor’s degree from Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

In his remarks, the Governor praised the new appointee’s expertise, noting that his academic background and international exposure will enhance the state’s statistical capacity.

“This appointment is based purely on merit. Dr. Sulaiman’s experience in mathematical research and data analysis will strengthen our drive toward reliable statistics that guide planning and development,” the governor said.

Yusuf also reiterated his administration’s commitment to using data-driven policies as a foundation for transparency, accountability, and sustainable growth.

“Our focus is on evidence-based governance,” he added. “We believe that sound data is central to effective decision-making and the overall progress of Kano State.”

The new Statistician-General is expected to lead efforts to improve research quality, data monitoring, and statistical evaluation in support of the state’s development agenda.