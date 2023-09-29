Kano Gov appoints 116 more aides days after tribunal nullified victory

The Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, has appointed 116 more aides, increasing number of cabinet members, Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), Special Assistants (SAs) and Personal Assistants (PAs) and others already picked to 400.

A breakdown of those appointed by the governor are; 63 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), 41 Special Assistants (SAs) and 12 Personal Assistants ( PAs).

Before this, the governor had appointed 94 aides who were mandated by the governor to report activities from the various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) across the state.

Yusuf said that the appointments were in line with the commitments to engage youth in governance and integrate more hands in the process of discharging responsibilities.

The governor, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Tofa, on Friday, said: “This is part of his efforts to integrate more capable hands in providing good governance”.

As gathered, the new development has continued to amaze the citizens considering that the state’s revenue was not increasing geometrically to cater for the appointees welfare.

