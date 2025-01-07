Kano Gov. appeals for hajj fare reduction ahead 2025 pilgrimage

Kano state governor Abba Yusuf has appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the 2025 Hajj fare to enable intending pilgrims to fulfill the religious exercise.

Yusuf, who pointed out the financial constraints faced by citizens, noted that the appeal was necessary as the high Hajj fare could be a significant burden for those who want to perform the pilgrimage.

This was contained in a statement released by the Media Aide to the governor, Sanusi Bature, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Yusuf made this remark during an event organized by the State Pilgrims Welfare Board to refund money remitted by Saudi Arabian authorities following a power outage during the 2023 Hajj exercise.

The governor applauded the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for its transparency and timely refund while lauding the State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the successful organization of the 2024 Hajj. He encouraged the board to sustain its achievements.

Yusuf also commended the Saudi Arabian Government for the refund gesture and promised to send a letter of appreciation to the Saudi Kingdom through its consulate in Kano.

Having recently returned from his Umrah (Lesser Hajj) pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, the governor announced that preparations for the 2025 Hajj have commenced, with efforts to identify and improve key areas already underway.