Kano former guber aspirant dies @63 after brief illness

A former governorship aspirant and founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State, Abdulkadir Gude, has passed on at the age of 63 after a brief illness.

The deceased passed on amid plans by the PDP to stage a return to power by unseating the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) through the 2027 gubernatorial election in the state.

His death was confirmed by a close friend and fellow member of the Northern Reform Organisation (NRO), where Gude served as Secretary General.

According to the friend, Hamisu Yakasai, the former gubernatorial aspirant died in the early hours of Friday after battling a brief illness in Kano.

In his tribute, Yakasai expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Gude as a devoted leader, cherished companion, and pillar within the political and reformist community.

“His unwavering dedication, leadership qualities, and the positive impact he made will never be forgotten,” he said.

Also, NRO, in a statement mourning his death, described the deceased as a refined statesman, community advocate, and exemplary public servant. The group emphasised that his passing leaves a significant void among peers and associates alike.

Gude earned widespread admiration for his political leadership, reform advocacy, and commitment to community development throughout his career, and he is survived by his wife, children, and extended family.