Kano former governor’s property under lock over alleged fraud

A property said to be owned by Kano State former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been sealed off by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged fraud.

Kwankwaso, who was also a former Presidential aspirant and lawmaker, was reported to be the owner of the property put under lock by the anti-graft agency following a petition received on the lawmaker’s actions while in office.

Before the property was sealed, a legal practitioner, Mustapha Danjuma, had alleged in a petition brought before EFCC that Kwankwaso received contribution of N70 million from each of 44 local government councils in Kano State.

