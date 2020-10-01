Kano fixes Oct. 11 for schools reopening, sets modalities

The Kano State Government has approved the re-opening of public and private schools across the state and also released a time table for the third term academic year.

It explained that though the schools had been approved to resume in phases, exit class students in public and private schools would resume between October 11 and 12.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, who released the timetable said that primary I and II pupils would attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays while primary 3, 4, and 5 would attend classes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Briefing newsmen during a news conference on Thursday in Kano, the commissioner said explained that exit class students in junior and senior secondary schools would resume full academic activities to enable them prepare for transitional and qualifying examinations.

Sanusi-Kiru said that JSS1 and SS1 students would remain at home for additional five weeks until the end of the transitional and qualifying examinations.

According to him, the 15 Tsangaya Integrated and registered Islamic schools would also resume on Oct. 12, adding that the measure was to ensure compliance with social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

The commissioner warned proprietors of Islamic schools against collecting fees from parents for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for the students.

“Kano State Government is determined to provide enough PPEs to all registered Islamic schools. The State Government took full responsibility for the fumigation and provision of PPEs to staff and students of the 8,582 public schools in addition to the private ones,” he said.

He said that the state government had procured 3,000 sets of furniture for distribution to 500 schools in the state and that the government had fumigated 538 schools and six technical colleges to ensure safety during the West African Examinations Council and National Board for Technical Education examinations.

He said that some 260 Arabic schools were also fumigated during the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies examinations, while 1,253 schools would be disinfected for the forthcoming National Examination Commission.

The commissioner said that a ministerial technical committee would be constituted soon to conduct damage assessment in schools, to pave way for rehabilitation of the schools.