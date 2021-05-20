Kano firefighter recovers 3yrs-old boy corpse from well 

The Kano Fire Service has said it recovered the body of a three-year-old boy who fell into a well in Gaida, Kumbotso Local Government Area of the State.

The State’s Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Saminu Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

Abdullahi said that the service received a distress call about the incident on Wednesday from one Auwalu Muhammad at about 4 p.m. “On the receipt of the information, our men quickly went to the scene to retrieve the corpse from the well.

“The corpse was handed over to the father, Musa Isa, for burial,” he said.

Abdullahi further said investigation on the cause of the incident was ongoing.

Also, on May 16, 2021, the State Fire Service confirmed the death of 16-year-old Aisha Muhammad, who allegedly fell into a well at Ja’en, behind Masallacin Juma’a in Kano on Saturday night. The Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kano State Fire Service, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday. Abdullahi said that the service received a distress call about the incident on Saturday night. “We received a distress call from one Aisha Ibrahim about 08:45 p.m. “On receiving the information, we quickly sent a rescue team to the scene at 08:55 p.m. and extracted Muhammad’s body from the well and conveyed it to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital. “The corpse was handed over to her father, Aliyu Muhammad,” the PRO said. Abdullahi said that the cause of the incident was still yet unknown but the case was also being investigated by the police.

