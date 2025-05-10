Kano farmers accuse NSCDC officers of extortion

Farmers working in Dansoshiya Forest, located within Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State, have raised serious allegations against operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), accusing them of persistent harassment and extortion.

The farmers, who are currently clearing their land in preparation for the upcoming rainy season, voiced their concerns claiming that NSCDC officers frequently apprehend them while they are working on their farms and demand payments described as “fines” ranging from N20,000 to N55,000 per individual, under the pretext of unauthorised farming in the forest.

According to the aggrieved farmers, the NSCDC officials have created a climate of fear, subjecting them to daily intimidation in a bid to extract money.

Abdullahi Umar, one of the affected farmers, recounted his experience: “I went to my farm in Dansoshiya Forest to prepare for the rainy season, but shortly after arriving, some NSCDC personnel arrested me. They took me to a house where I was forced to pay N30,000 before they let me go.”

He emphasised that farming is their sole source of livelihood and insisted they had obtained permission from the local government to farm in the area as a strategy to prevent criminal elements from using the forest as a hideout.

“Farming is the only business we have here but NSCDC personnel are trying to stop us from cultivating our farms in this forest despite the fact that the local government gave us the permission,” he added.

Another farmer, Rabi’u Ibrahim, shared a similar ordeal, stating that he was also arrested while working on his land and taken to the same location, where he was told to pay N55,000 as a penalty.

“I had to pay the N55,000 fine imposed on me by the NSCDC operatives because I had no alternative,” he said.

The farmers have appealed to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, urging him to step in and halt the alleged extortion and intimidation.

“We appeal to Governor Abba Yusuf to intervene in the interest of peace in the area before the situation degenerates into a full-blown crisis,” one of the farmers pleaded.

In response to the allegations, the NSCDC State Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the command had no prior knowledge of such activities.

“The Command was not aware of what was happening with regard to illegal collection of money from farmers by their personnel in the village,” he stated.

He assured that the command would launch a comprehensive investigation to uncover the truth behind the claims.