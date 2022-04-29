Kano famous hotelier dies @78 in Lebanon

A Nigerian-based Lebanese hotelier, Tahir Fadlallah, has been confirmed to have died at the age of 78, barely two years after he was flown to Beirut, Lebanon’s capital.

The deceased, who was the owner of Tahir Guest Palace in Kano State, was reported to have been pronounced dead by medical officials at a hospital in his home country.

Commiserating with the family, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and a former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, described his death as a shock.

Shehu, in a short statement and picture released on his official social media handle on Friday, prayed that almighty Allah forgives the deceased hotelier of his sins and keeps the family.

The former lawmaker, Sani, also described the Lebanese businessman as one that adopted Nigeria as his country immediately after arriving at the West African nation.

He said: “Just learned of the death of Mr. Tahir Fadlalah; a great Kano-based Lebanese businessman & A accomplished man who believed & proudly identified himself with his adopted country in good and bad times. A great loss to Nigeria and the Lebanese”.

It would be recalled that the late Fadlallah was flown in an air ambulance to Lebanon in May 2020 over suspected complications of COVID-19.

Until his death, Fadlallah was the chairman of the Lebanese Community in Kano and often ensured that the foreigners contribute their quota to the development of the state.

He was one of the 82 people that were honoured by the Kano State Government barely five years ago for their contributions to the development of the state.

