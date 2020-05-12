Kano extends lockdown amid spike in coronavirus cases

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Kano State Government has announced the extension of lockdown and restriction placed on movements in the state, saying the decision was part of the measures put in place by the government to mitigate further community spread of coronavirus in the state.

It explained the additional one-week extension was meant to identify, trace and isolate all individuals that have come into contact with confirmed cases, ensure treatment of confirmed cases while restricting the further spread of the virus in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, said the decision to extend the lockdown for another seven days followed consultations with the federal government and other relevant stakeholders in the health sector after a recorded spike in cases of the virus.

The Commissioner, through a statement released to newsmen, while urging the citizens to maintained social distancing and other measures as advised by health experts decried the increasing recorded cases of the virus spreading through communities and person-to-person contacts in the state.

He noted that though the government was aware of the inconveniences associated with the extension lockdown, the action was in the best interest of the state to protect the citizens from the deadly respiratory disease.

Garba, however, reiterated the importance of personal hygiene, regular hand washing, use of face masks, and other measures put in place by health experts in curbing the community spread of the virus.