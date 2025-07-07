Kano Emir’s supporters attack Sanusi’s palace amid supremacy battle

The lingering supremacy battle in the Kano Emirate has exploded into violence, as loyalists of the deposed 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero, reportedly attacked the Kofar Kudu palace occupied by the reinstated 16th Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The clash erupted when Bayero’s convoy, returning from his Mandawori residence, diverted toward Gidan Rumfa, the official residence of Emir Sanusi, in what palace officials described as a deliberate act of provocation.

Media aide to Emir Sanusi, Sadam Yakasai on Monday, said the detour was no accident, but a calculated attempt to incite unrest and intimidate palace residents.

“They broke into the palace, attacked the guards, and left some of them injured,” Yakasai alleged.

“They even vandalised police patrol vehicles. Bayero took that route intentionally. He could have used the Koki–Nassarawa road, but chose to pass through the palace to provoke fear.”

Yakasai also condemned Bayero’s continued occupation of the Nassarawa mini-palace, calling it both unlawful and disruptive.

He noted that despite his removal, Bayero has neither filed a legal challenge nor distanced himself from royal affairs.

“He hasn’t challenged his deposition in any court. Yet, he relies on others’ legal actions while disrupting peace around the Government House,” he said. “Despite this, the governor has shown restraint and leadership.”

He further stated that Emir Sanusi commands overwhelming loyalty within the emirate, claiming 37 out of 38 district heads remain aligned with him.

As symbolic proof of Sanusi’s authority, Yakasai cited the recent turbaning of a nephew of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, an act carried out by Sanusi, not Bayero.

This marks the first time the escalating power tussle between both emirs has led to direct confrontation at Gidan Rumfa.

Meanwhile, Bayero remains in the heavily fortified Nassarawa palace, located close to the Government House.

Efforts by The Guild to reach Bayero’s camp for a response were unsuccessful, as his media aide, Abubakar Kofar, did not respond to requests for comment.