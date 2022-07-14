Kano electricity firm warns residents against transformer, cables vandalism, others

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has warned residents of the state against acts of transformer and cables vandalism but to rather help in the protection of power formations in their domain.

According to the electricity distribution, the menace of vandalism had caused serious economic losses and poor power supply to its consumers.

In a statement issued by the firm’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Ibrahim Sani-Shawa, on Thursday, in Kano, it said that the appeal was due to incessant theft of power equipment.

“Those vandalising our equipment sneak into our transformers to steal cables, oil and other valuables.

“Such act exposes the general public and even the perpetrators to danger,” he said.

Sani-Shawa further urged members of the public to report or apprehend such a vandal and hand him over to the nearest security outfit in the domain.

