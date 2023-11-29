Kano CP detains policeman for killing resident

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has ordered the arrest of the inspector who killed a resident identified as Salisu during a clash between some rival gangs in the state.

At least two residents of Kano were shot when the police were invited to quell an outbreak of violence at Kurna Asabe area of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, on Wednesday.

Following a clash between the gangs, which resulted in loss of a life, aggrieved residents blocked the ever-busy Kurna, Rijiyar Lemo to Mile ‘Tara’ road.

The road is one of the busiest in the state as it serves as the only entry and exit route to many communities.

The road also leads to the exit from and into Katsina State and Kazaure, Roni Local Government Areas of Jigawa State.

Confirming the death, the police commissioner said his men were deployed when a distress call was received that two rival groups in Kurnan Asabe were fighting.

Gumel said before the police were able to restore normalcy, one person had lost his life.

The commissioner called for calm and urged residents to continue with their legitimate businesses without any fear as security agencies would ensure protection of lives and property.

He said the inspector who pulled the trigger did not receive any command from the existing chain of Command when he fired a shot and unfortunately wounded two persons, with one dying while being treatment at the hospital.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, SP Abdulahi Haruna Kiyawa, the CP directed the Area Commander, Dala, ACP Nuhu Mohammed Digi, to fish out the erring Police Inspector with a view to constituting a board of inquiry into the cause of the incident of which the outcome will be communicated to the public.

“Few hours later, the Police Inspector has since been arrested and is now in Police custody.”

“This action of the Police Inspector is quite regrettable. This is because, since the assumption of office of the CP, the Police have never entered into confrontation with the members of the public talk less of firing gunshot. It is a known fact that the Police Command is fully committed to the respect of rights and freedom of all people. Therefore, the Command is calling on members of the public to be rest assured that justice will be served in handling the situation which is quite strange when compared with the cordial relationship existing between the Police and the Public.

“The Commissioner of Police while commiserating with the family of the deceased and praying for the departed soul, urged members of the public to maintain calmness as the Command is taking the incident with utmost seriousness and is committed to upholding the principle of justice and transparency,” Kiyawa statement reads

