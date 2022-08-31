Kano CP deploys new tactical team after thugs troubling communities

The new Commissioner of Police in Kano State, Abubakar Lawal, has deployed new tactical team after thugs troubling communities across the state.

The team called “Operation Restore Peace”, was said to have been designed to tackle the menace of thuggery, drug abuse and other crimes.

The command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, while addressing officers and men of the command said that the operation was part of the command’s action plan against criminality.

He stated that the CP commended the robust structures of policing strategy in the state and pledged to improve and sustain it.

He said that Operation Restore Peace would be community-driven to add to other security strategies of the command to ensure peace in the state.

Lawal, through a statement released on Wednesday, in Kano added that the command would enhance its community policing engagements, use of technology, intelligence gathering and building synergy with other security agencies and community stakeholders.

According to him, the CP said he would strengthen the command’s Public Relations Department for massive public enlightenment and sensitization of citizens through radio, television and social media.

Lawal further stated that the CP gave the assurance that the command would put in its best to ensure that Kano state remained safe and secured for everyone to live in.

“We therefore need the cooperation, support and encouragement of all, as no stone will be left unturned as far as fighting crime and criminality is concerned,” he said..

