Kano court sentences youngman to death over friend’s murder

A resident of Kano State, Adamu Isma’ila, has been sentenced to death by a High Court sitting in the state for killing his friend, Auwal Shehu, in cold blood during a violent altercation.

Isma’ila received the sentence after the court found that a disagreement over a cap between the two men escalated beyond control, resulting in the loss of Shehu’s life.

The judgment, delivered on Tuesday, came after a thorough review of the case, which included testimonies from five prosecution witnesses, all of whom provided accounts that helped establish the defendant’s culpability.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Muhammad Musa ruled that the prosecution had presented clear and convincing evidence, successfully proving that Isma’ila was responsible for the death of his friend.

Earlier, the lead prosecutor, Wahida Isma’il, told the court that the incident occurred while the two men were travelling to Bauchi for a business-related journey, during which a disagreement broke out between them.

Isma’il explained that the quarrel, triggered by an argument over a cold cap, degenerated into a violent confrontation, during which Adamu stabbed Auwal, inflicting fatal injuries.

In his final judgment, Justice Musa held that the evidence presented in court was sufficient to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond reasonable doubt, consequently convicting him of murder and sentenced to death by hanging.