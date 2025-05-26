Kano court sentences man to death over 23 worshippers’ demise

A Sharia Upper Court in Kano has sentenced Shafiu Abubakar, a resident of the state, to death by hanging for orchestrating a deadly arson attack on Muslim worshippers during early morning prayers.

Abubakar, who appeared before the court presided over by Judge Halhatu Huza’i, was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on culpable homicide, attempted homicide, causing grievous bodily harm, and arson.

During Monday’s hearing, the prosecution told the court that the convict committed the offence on May 15, 2024, in Gadan village, located in Gezawa Local Government Area, where he deliberately set fire to a mosque filled with worshippers.

The attack, according to the prosecution, claimed a total of 23 lives, 11 people died on the spot, while 12 others later succumbed to their injuries at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano.

Abubakar was first arraigned on May 25, 2024, and at the time, he admitted guilt to a three-count charge relating to the initial deaths, however, the charges were later amended on July 4 to capture the full scope of the incident.

During the proceeding, seven witnesses, including the village head of Gadan, Abdulaziz Yahya, and ASP Abdullahi Sajoh Adamawa from the Gezawa Police Station, testified against the convict.

In delivering his judgment, Judge Huza’i held that Abubakar’s actions violated Sections 143, 148, and 370 of the Kano State Shariah Penal Code, which was enacted in 2000 to address offences of this nature.

Apart from the death sentence, the court also ordered that Abubakar receive 100 lashes, followed by an additional 50 lashes, and pay a fine of ₦1,500 as part of the punishment.

His motorcycle, which was used in the commission of the offence, was also confiscated and ordered to be auctioned by the Kano State Government, with the proceeds directed toward repairing the damaged mosque.