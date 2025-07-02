Kano court sentences man to death for killing 3yrs old baby

A High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced a man, Aminu Muhammad, to death by hanging after being found guilty of killing a three-year-old baby, Rafi’atu Junaidu, in the state,

The judgement delivered by Justice Maryam Sabo brought to an end many weeks of legal battle between the prosecuting counsel and the suspect who had earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge leveled against him.

According to the prosecuting counsel, Badawiyya Shehu, three witnesses were presented to support the case against the accused, while the defence submitted only a single piece of evidence.

The judge, after listening to all parties, declared on Wednesday that the prosecution had successfully established the guilt of the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt; hence, her judgment is justified.

Describing the incident as “inhumane and brutal,” Justice Sabo stated that the sentence was not only just but also meant to serve as a deterrent to others.

During court proceedings, records revealed that Aminu Muhammad had lured the baby away from her residence in Jibga village, located in Bebeji Local Government Area to a nearby farm, where he strangled her and used a broken bottle to slit her stomach open, removing her intestines.

The court also heard that the accused committed the horrific act after allegedly being promised a sum of N400,000 by an unidentified person.