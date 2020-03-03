Kano court remands woman over allege N36m fraud

By Abubakar Zaharadden, Kano

A Kano State High Court has ordered that a woman, Hasiya Bala, be remanded in custody of the Nigerian correctional service facility for allegedly misappropriating funds in the tune of N36 million.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the money allegedly misappropriated by Bala included N35 million owned by one, Hadiza Sanusi, while another N1 million belongs to Zainab Abbas.

Bala was arraigned by the anti-graft agency before Justice Rabiu Sadiq on two count charges citing allegations that she had obtained said funds under false pretenses and misappropriated the monies received.

EFCC Counsel, Musa Isa, told the court, during proceedings on Tuesday, that the defendant had willingly and knowingly gone against the law, adding that the offense was contrary to section 308 and punishable under section 309 laws of Kano state.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and her lawyer, Khalid Njidda, appealed that she be remanded in EFFC custody during duration of the case, saying that such would help manage Bala’s existing health challenges.

However, in his ruling, Justice Rabiu Sadiq, adjourned case hearing till March 19, 2020 and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the state’s correctional facility till then.