Kano court postpones judgement on Ganduje’s corruption case

A High Court in situated in Kano State has postponed its ruling in the high-profile corruption case involving former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The case, filed by the state government, involves an eight-count charge accusing Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Umar, and several individuals of bribery, diversion, and mismanagement of public funds amounting to billions of naira.

Other individuals and entities listed in the case, include, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lasage General Enterprises Ltd.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, various legal teams presented arguments and motions on preliminary objections challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Offiong Offiong, representing Ganduje and his wife, Hafsat, filed a motion seeking an extension of time and a preliminary objection in court.

However, the prosecution counsel led by Ayodeji Adedipe, countered the objections with a seven-paragraph affidavit and additional documentary evidence.

With all the evidence Ayodeji provided, he urged the court to dismiss the defendants’ objections for lacking substance, arguing that the objections failed to address the key points presented.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the 3rd and 7th defendants, Adekunle Falola, filed a preliminary objection backed by a 14-paragraph affidavit and later submitted further documents and legal arguments urging the court to uphold their application.

Similarly, Sunusi Musa, counsel to the 5th defendant, submitted a motion with an affidavit and supporting documents.

Sanusi called for the application to be granted and requested that costs be awarded against the complainant.

Representing the 6th respondent, Ashafa Yusuf filed his objection with a nine-paragraph affidavit and additional materials, including a further and better affidavit filed on February 17.

Faruk Asekone, acting for the 8th defendant, submitted a five-paragraph affidavit along with a reply on point of law dated February 13, 2025.

After hearing all submissions, the presiding judge, Justice Amina Adamu, approved the extension of time and adjourned the case while setting a new date for ruling on the preliminary objections.