Kano community police arrests 62 youths for dressing inappropriately

No fewer than 62 youths have been apprehended by the Kano State Hisbah Board for allegedly engaging in immoral activities, including inappropriate dressing, within the state.

The arrests, which involved 27 males and 35 females, followed a targeted operation aimed at curbing behaviour deemed contrary to Sharia law and offensive to community values.

The suspects were intercepted at the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) training centre following an intelligence tip-off.

The operation took place in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area during a joint raid with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“We will not allow anyone to flout moral codes in our communities. Residents must report such acts whenever they see them,” said Mujahid Aminudeen, Deputy Commandant of the Kano State community police under the Hisbah Board.

Aminudeen noted that the youths “took advantage of the heavy rainfall in the area to engage in immoral activities,” adding that the board also conducted another sweep at Tamburawa Bridge, where additional arrests were made.

He further reiterated the agency’s call for community vigilance to help enforce Sharia law across Kano State.

Meanwhile, all individuals taken into custody will face prosecution once investigations are concluded.