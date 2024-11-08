Kano commissioners lobby party leaders, others ahead cabinet reshuffle

Commissioners and other aides to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, have started visiting leaders of the New Nigeria Political Party (NNPP) after Yusuf declared that cabinet members who performed below expectation will be dropped from his government.

As gathered, commissioners embarked on the move after the governor received reports of committee on cabinet members performance since assuming offices.

Sources at the NNPP secretariat disclosed that the reason the commissioners embarked on the move was inability to determine the yardstick for performance.

They disclosed this minutes after the governor confirmed on Friday the receipt of the report of committee on performance of members of the cabinet.

The Governor refreshed public thought on the plan cabinet reshuffle in a live radio interview with select media outfits held at the Government House on Wednesday.

He revealed that none of the present commissioners lobbied for the position, stressing that before their appointment, he considered experience, credibility and consultation.

He said what I expected from the commissioners is obedience to my humble self, to the NNPP and to the Kwankeasiyya Movement, in addition to dedication to duty and to come up with good initiatives for the development of the state.

On poverty alleviation, the governor said that people of the state benefited with free foodstuffs distribution in the urban and rural areas to cushion the hardship being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy.

He assured that the gesture would be sustained to enable thousands of less privilege citizens meet their daily bread.

The governor further said KASCO company that provides fertiliser for teeming farmers is being upgraded with a view to providing enough commodities for farmers in order to boost food production.

The governor also said his administration accords priority to women and youths.

He disclosed that every month 52,000 women and youths across the state receive N50,000 to set up business and becomes self-reliant.