Kano commissioner resigns over disagreement with government policies

A Kano State Commissioner, Yusuf Kofarmata, has resigned as a member of the State Executive Council, citing disagreement with government policies.

His resignation comes amid heightened political tension in Kano State following Governor Abba Yusuf’s recent exit from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), which has triggered a wave of resignations and political realignments among appointees and party officials.

Kofarmata, who served as the Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, announced his resignation in a statement on Sunday, saying the government had deviated from the ideology that brought it to power.

“The integrity of the State Commissioner’s role rests on the ability to act without undue influence, partisan pressure, or divided allegiance,” Kofarmata said, adding that stepping aside was the most responsible decision to safeguard the credibility of the office.

He further stated that he could no longer continue to serve under a government that had derailed from its founding ideology.

“I cannot continue to work under a government that has derailed from the ideology that brought it to power,” he said.

Kofarmata added that his resignation also covered his membership of the Kano State Executive Council, with immediate effect.

He thanked the leadership of the NNPP, its national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Governor Abba Yusuf, supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement and the people of Kano State for the opportunity to serve and for the support received during his time in office.