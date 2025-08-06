Kano commissioner resigns after backlash for freeing drug baron

The Kano State Commissioner for Transportation, Ibrahim Namadi, has stepped down from his post following intense public criticism over his role in securing bail for a suspected drug baron.

Namadi’s resignation followed backlash surrounding the release of Sulaiman Danwawu, a man accused of drug trafficking, with whom the commissioner was allegedly involved in facilitating bail.

Though the commissioner insisted on his innocence, he said the growing public outrage necessitated his decision to resign.

In a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin, he said his action was “in the overriding public interest.”

“As a member of an administration that has consistently championed the fight against the sales and consumption of illicit drugs, it behoves me to take this step, painful as it may be,” Namadi stated.

“While I maintain my innocence, I cannot ignore the weight of public perception and the need to protect the values we have collectively built.”

The commissioner thanked Governor Yusuf for the opportunity to serve, reaffirming his loyalty to the administration and its guiding principles.

“I must, as a good citizen, strive to protect, preserve, and uphold the trust and vision we have worked so hard to instil in our dear state,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Yusuf has accepted the resignation and commended the former commissioner for his service.

He reiterated his administration’s firm stance against drug-related crimes and emphasised that all political appointees must act with discretion and seek proper clearance before involving themselves in matters of public concern.