Kano business mogul, Dantata, passes on @94 after prolong illness

One of Nigeria’s most prominent business mogul and philanthropists, Aminu Dantata, has been pronounced dead at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness.

The nonagenarian was said to have died in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and his body may be returned to the country for burial considering his status in the northern region.

Dantata’s burial, as learnt, may be delayed more than the usual for other Muslims with details of his burial rites expected to be announced by the family in due course.

The elder statesman’s death was confirmed on Saturday by his Principal Private Secretary, Mustapha Junaid, who described it as a significant loss to the nation.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our beloved father, Aminu Dantata. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and forgive his shortcomings. The Janazah details will be shared later insha Allah,” the statement read.

Born on May 19, 1931, in Kano, Dantata was a major figure in Nigeria’s economic landscape. He founded Express Petroleum and Gas Company Limited and played a key role in establishing Jaiz Bank, Nigeria’s first Islamic non-interest financial institution.

Dantata came from the famous Dantata family, a wealthy and influential business dynasty in Northern Nigeria. He was also a grand-uncle to Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Beyond his business achievements, Dantata was known for his commitment to philanthropy and public service.

He served as Kano State Commissioner for Economic Planning during the military era and was part of the 1976 Constitution Drafting Committee.

During his lifetime, Dantata supported various educational and health initiatives, including funding schools, hospitals, and religious institutions across Northern Nigeria.