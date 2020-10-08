Kano, Borno Govts. partner on Ruga, animal farming projects

The Kano and Borno State Governments have disclosed that the duo would be joining forces to provide adequate assistance in adding value to farmers, particularly those majoring in animal farming through Ruga settlement and other animal farming projects actualization.

They both said that collaboration had been made to aid sharing of ideas and assistance on project implementation that would ensure improvement from analogue method of animal husbandry being undertaken by farmers across both states.

As stated, the partnership would also open floodgates of opportunity for farmers to gain more as against losses often recorded in the past and that the development would also drive smooth production, storage, processing, off-taking, and marketing of animal produce among others.

The Coordinator, Kano State AgroPastoral Development Project (KSADP), Ibrahim Muhammad, said that the government was open for the partnership as part of its commitment to transform agriculture practice into socio-economic endeavor.

Speaking while receiving Borno State government delegation led by the state’s Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus, at the KSADP office in Kano recently, Muhammad expressed readiness to collaborate with Borno state’s Ruga settlement project.

According to him, we are determined to transform agriculture in Kano from a largely socio-cultural practice to a socio-economic endeavor and we will support the Borno state government to also achieve in that regard.

“The interventions at Dansoshiya are just one of the several parts of our multi-component project. We will also run a cattle fattening scheme and provide the beneficiaries support as well as provide linkages with off-takers. We are also working with the private sector to stop the transport of live animals, for meat, to be taken to any part of the world,” the statement said.

Furthermore, he noted that the project would invest in the provision of rural infrastructure, crops development, upgrade of Dawanau market and five other markets infrastructure, construction of milk collection centers, and training of farmers and extension agents, among others.

“I wish to convey to you the goodwill of the Kano State Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Agriculture and hope that we will work together for the good of our states,” he added.

On his part, Earlier, Bitrus said that the delegation was mandated by Governor Babagana Zulum to examine the Kano Ruga Project and how it can be replicated in Borno state for socio-economic development as the state was poised to learn more from KASDP.

“We have visited Dansoshiya grazing reserve and saw the Fulani. I have seen how happy they are and I want to say that Gov. Ganduje of Kano state is doing very well in the Ruga. Kano is now a model for the Ruga project and it seems you have done a lot of work and involved many experts,” she said.

The Borno state delegation includes the Special Adviser to the Governor on Animal Resources, Tijjani Muhammad, the Chairman, Borno Mega Farm, Musa Kubo, and the Director of Livestock Services in the state Ministry of Animal Resources, Bukar Kolo.