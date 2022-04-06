Report on Interest
News

Kano-born atheist bags 24yrs imprisonment for blasphemy

By Esther Kalu

A Kano State High Court has sentenced a Kano-born atheist, Mubarak Bala, to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy, blasphemy, incitement, contempt of religion and breach of public peace.

The convict, whose age and address were not provided by the court, was said to have been  earlier arraigned on an 18-count charge which  he pleaded guilty to after the charges were read to him in the language that he could understand.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Farouk Lawan,  sentenced the convict to 24 years imprisonment, ordering that the sentence term would commence from the day that the convict was arrested.

Also, he  ordered that the sentences for all the 18 charges for which Bala was convicted should run concurrently, adding that evidences brought before the court proved beyond doubts that he was guilty.

Before the judgement, the Prosecution Counsel, Muhammad Sani,  was said to have told the court that the convict had on April 28, 2020, made a blasphemous post on his Facebook page, adding that  the post was against Allah and Prophet Muhammad  and had caused a major outrage in the city of Kano, where the convict hails from.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provision of Sections 114 and 210 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the Defence Counsel,  James Ibor, was said to have pleaded for leniency on behalf of his client, who concurred and promised not to repeat the blasphemous comments.

