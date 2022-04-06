Kano-born atheist bags 24yrs imprisonment for blasphemy

A Kano State High Court has sentenced a Kano-born atheist, Mubarak Bala, to 24 years imprisonment for blasphemy, blasphemy, incitement, contempt of religion and breach of public peace.

The convict, whose age and address were not provided by the court, was said to have been earlier arraigned on an 18-count charge which he pleaded guilty to after the charges were read to him in the language that he could understand.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Farouk Lawan, sentenced the convict to 24 years imprisonment, ordering that the sentence term would commence from the day that the convict was arrested.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

