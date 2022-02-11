Kano big boy bags seven years imprisonment for forex fraud

Justice Hafsat Sani of the Kano State High Court has sentenced a forex trader, Muallayedi Sani, to seven years imprisonment bordering on a three count charge of conspiracy and forgery.

The convict and another suspect, Sabinatu Alhassan were said to have engaged in Foreign Exchange racketeering, where they forged air tickets and visas to collect personal travel allowance, PTA, from commercial Banks at official rate and sell at higher rate in black market.

As disclosed by The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on their social media handle on Friday, the defendant was said to have pleaded guilty to the charges against him after it was read to him in the language that he could understand.

In view of his plea, the counsel for the prosecution, Zarami Mohammed, had asked the court to convict him accordingly while the Defence counsel, Patience Edamaku, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing her client.

However, delivering judgement on the defendant, Justice Sani convicted and sentenced sani to seven years imprisonment with option of N200, 000.

One of the charges reads: “That you MUALLAYADI MUHAMMAD SANI sometime in October, 2021 in Kano, Kano State, within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court with intent to defraud, forged some documents titled “Air Ticket, Passport and VISA” purported to have been genuinely issued to facilitate collection of PTA (Personal Travel Allowance) from commercial Banks and thereby committed Forgery, an offence contrary to section 363 and punishable under section, 364 of the Penal Code Law.”

