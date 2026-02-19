Kano ASUSS rallies support for vulnerable families during Ramadan, Lent

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Kano State chapter, Usman Dan’Amar, has called on residents to extend support to vulnerable members of society as Muslims and Christians commence the holy seasons of Ramadan and Lent.

Dan’Amar congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Kano State, across Nigeria, and around the world, describing the holy month as a period of spiritual rejuvenation, sacrifice, compassion, and total devotion to Almighty Allah.

In a message marking the beginning of the 1447 Hijrah Ramadan, he noted that fasting goes beyond abstaining from food and drink, stressing that it is a time for purifying the heart, strengthening faith, promoting patience, and extending kindness to the less fortunate.

“Ramadan is not only one of the five pillars of Islam, it is also a season of reflection and renewed commitment to righteousness and service to humanity,” he said. “It is coming at a time when our state continues to witness sustained peace and a bumper harvest from last year’s cropping season.”

The ASUSS chairman urged Muslim faithful to deepen their acts of worship, supplication, and charitable giving, while promoting unity, tolerance, and mutual respect. He emphasized that collective prayers and unity of purpose remain essential to sustaining peace and stability in Kano State and across Nigeria.

Dan’Amar reaffirmed the union’s commitment to consolidating gains in the education sector through collaboration with state and federal authorities and security agencies. According to him, ASUSS has continued to support efforts at rebuilding communities through school renovations, provision of boreholes, and assistance to traders and youths aimed at restoring economic activities in previously affected areas.

While acknowledging progress made in reconstruction and rehabilitation, he stressed that more needs to be done, particularly in supporting vulnerable families, widows, orphans, and those impacted by insurgency.

“As we observe this sacred month, let us renew our commitment to peaceful coexistence and service to humanity. With faith, unity, and perseverance, we shall continue to rebuild our state stronger and more resilient than ever,” he said.

Dan’Amar also felicitated with the Christian community on the commencement of Lent, noting that its coincidence with the start of Ramadan underscores the need for unity and collective action in building the state and the nation.

He called on well-meaning individuals and groups to use the season of faith and renewal to support the less privileged, and prayed that Almighty Allah accept the fasts, supplications, and good deeds of the faithful, while granting Kano State and Nigeria enduring peace, security, and development.